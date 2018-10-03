More must see insane prop bets for UFC 229

We love MMA odds. Sometimes they are way off and sometimes they are spot on, but they are never boring. The number of absolutely insane prop bets for UFC 229 is wonderfully large. Anything from what someone is going to be wearing, how much they are going to curse on the microphone, and whether or not they will touch gloves in the main event. We have to share this list we got from betonline because it’s just that awesome. Check it out!

Bruce Buffer’s Tie for Main Event American Odds Profit (on $100 Bet) Bow Tie -150 $66.67 Standard Tie +110 $110.00 Dana White at Post Fight Press Conference Over 4½ Literally -120 $83.33 Under 4½ Literally -120 $83.33 Dana White in Octagon after Main Event Wears Black Jacket -250 $40.00 Does Not Wear Black Jacket +170 $170.00 Joe Rogan at Post Fight Octagon Interview Wears Khabib’s Papakha -160 $62.50 Does Not Wear Khabib’s Papakha +120 $120.00 McGregor and Khabib Touch Gloves Yes -200 $50.00 No +150 $150.00 McGregor at Post Fight Octagon Interview Over 2½ F-Bombs -120 $83.33 Under 2½ F-Bombs -120 $83.33 McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference McGregor Wears Sunglasses +200 $200.00 McGregor Does Not Wear Sunglasses -300 $33.33 McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference Says Proper Twelve +150 $150.00 Does Not Say Proper Twelve -200 $50.00 McGregor at Post Fight Press Conference Bottle of Proper Twelve Whiskey -180 $55.56 No Bottle of Proper Twelve Whiskey +140 $140.00 McGregor to do the Billionaire Strut Yes -250 $40.00 No +170 $170.00 Time Spent on Introduction of McGregor vs Khabib Over 2 Min 49 Sec -120 $83.33 Under 2 Min 49 Sec -120 $83.33 Pick the Round McGregor wins in Rd 1 +400 $400.00 McGregor wins in Rd 2 +600 $600.00 McGregor wins in Rd 3 +1200 $1,200.00 McGregor wins in Rd 4 +2200 $2,200.00 McGregor wins in Rd 5 +3300 $3,300.00 McGregor by decision +1100 $1,100.00 Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 1 +500 $500.00 Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 2 +600 $600.00 Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 3 +700 $700.00 Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 4 +950 $950.00 Nurmagomedov wins in Rd 5 +1200 $1,200.00 Nurmagomedov by decision +375 $375.00 Draw +6600 $6,600.00 Goes the Distance Yes +260 $260.00 No -340 $29.41 Method of Victory Conor McGregor by TKO/KO/DQ +150 $150.00 Conor McGregor by Submission +2000 $2,000.00 Conor McGregor by Decision +1100 $1,100.00 Khabib Nurmagomedov by TKO/KO/DQ +300 $300.00 Khabib Nurmagomedov by Submission +250 $250.00 Khabib Nurmagomedov by Decision +375 $375.00 Draw +6600 $6,600.00