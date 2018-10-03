Conor McGregor UFC 229 open workout video

This Saturday we will finally get to see Conor McGregor take on Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair will fight for Khabib’s lightweight title in the main event of UFC 229. Conor has been his usual vocal self taking jabs at Nurmagomedov whenever he can but there is one thing that is different and that is his intense preparations. The Irishman has reportedly been taking this fight and his training for it very seriously. The UFC held its open workouts this week and Conor was actually present despite some believing he wouldn’t show. Check it out…

