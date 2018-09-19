Conor trying to break rules and start static ahead of press conferences

It goes without saying it is not a stretch for Conor McGregor to try and create controversy. His latest attempt is claiming that the closed to the public press conferences ahead of his clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov are now open. According to the Irishman all fans have to do is bring a bottle of his new Proper Twelve whiskey to the event. This is likely to piss some UFC brass off but we don’t think Conor cares and neither will Dana because it will garner more eyes for the event. All press is good press for Conor if you have been paying attention. Here’s what he tweeted…

