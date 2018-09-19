These UFC 229 press conference prop bets are outrageous!

We’ve seen some interesting betting odds on UFC and mixed martial arts over the years but the upcoming UFC 229 press conference featuring lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has some of the most hilarious prop bets we’ve ever seen. The UFC 229 kickoff press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET this Thursday, Sept. 20 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event is closed to the public and will be streaming exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.
Check out these outrageous prop bets courtesy of BetDSI and you will see plenty of opportunity to try and add a few dollars to you bank account if you feel so inclined. If we were to only pick one underdog bet to wager it would have to be the -140 odds that Conor won’t be chewing gum. The Notorious one is always smacking his gum at the press conference. That’s our pick! You’re welcome.
UFC 229 Press Conference Props
All wagers graded during press conference portion only on UFC Fight Pass (9/20/18)
Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have to be separated?
Yes -900
No +500
Will either Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov throw something?
Yes +125
No -165
Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?
Yes +100
No -140
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear a papakha?
Yes +260
No -380
What will Conor McGregor wear?
Suit -525
Polo +215
T-Shirt +475
Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?
Yes -800
No +400
Will Conor McGregor say “Proper Twelve”?
Yes -5000
No +2000
Will Conor McGregor take a drink of Proper Twelve whiskey?
Yes +150
No -190
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say “tap machine”?
Yes +145
No -185
Will Conor McGregor say “Russian Mafia”?
Yes +600
No -1200
Total curse words said by Conor McGregor
Over 10 (-120)
Under 10 (-120)
Will “Mystic Mac” (Conor McGregor) predict a KO finish over Khabib Nurmagomedov?
Yes -2000
No +1000
Will Conor McGregor reference that he’s the real UFC Lightweight Champion?
Yes -350
No +250
Will Conor McGregor grab or steal Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Title belt?
Yes +280
No -400
Total questions asked to Dana White
Over 5 (-140)
Under 5 (+100)
Total questions asked to Conor McGregor
Over 18 (-135)
Under 18 (-105)
Total questions asked to Khabib Nurmagomedov
Over 10.5 (-120)
Under 10.5 (-120)
Will someone be arrested at Broadway 45th and 46th street viewing party?
Yes +300
No -500