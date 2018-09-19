These UFC 229 press conference prop bets are outrageous!

We’ve seen some interesting betting odds on UFC and mixed martial arts over the years but the upcoming UFC 229 press conference featuring lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has some of the most hilarious prop bets we’ve ever seen. The UFC 229 kickoff press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET this Thursday, Sept. 20 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event is closed to the public and will be streaming exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Check out these outrageous prop bets courtesy of BetDSI and you will see plenty of opportunity to try and add a few dollars to you bank account if you feel so inclined. If we were to only pick one underdog bet to wager it would have to be the -140 odds that Conor won’t be chewing gum. The Notorious one is always smacking his gum at the press conference. That’s our pick! You’re welcome.

UFC 229 Press Conference Props

All wagers graded during press conference portion only on UFC Fight Pass (9/20/18)

Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have to be separated?

Yes -900

No +500

Will either Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov throw something?

Yes +125

No -165

Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?

Yes +100

No -140

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear a papakha?

Yes +260

No -380

What will Conor McGregor wear?

Suit -525

Polo +215

T-Shirt +475

Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?

Yes -800

No +400

Will Conor McGregor say “Proper Twelve”?

Yes -5000

No +2000

Will Conor McGregor take a drink of Proper Twelve whiskey?

Yes +150

No -190

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say “tap machine”?

Yes +145

No -185

Will Conor McGregor say “Russian Mafia”?

Yes +600

No -1200

Total curse words said by Conor McGregor

Over 10 (-120)

Under 10 (-120)

Will “Mystic Mac” (Conor McGregor) predict a KO finish over Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Yes -2000

No +1000

Will Conor McGregor reference that he’s the real UFC Lightweight Champion?

Yes -350

No +250

Will Conor McGregor grab or steal Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Title belt?

Yes +280

No -400

Total questions asked to Dana White

Over 5 (-140)

Under 5 (+100)

Total questions asked to Conor McGregor

Over 18 (-135)

Under 18 (-105)

Total questions asked to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Over 10.5 (-120)

Under 10.5 (-120)

Will someone be arrested at Broadway 45th and 46th street viewing party?

Yes +300

No -500