Even if the UFC 229 press conferences are closed to the public it’s still okay to be excited for the event. Conor McGregor’s bus attack before UFC 223 that targeted his October 6th opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov was so violent that we understand the security concerns that it could get ugly again if spurred on by the fans. Ahead of the presser they released a video highlighting McGregor’s wild side he is truly “Notorious” for at the media gatherings. Check it out and get hyped!

