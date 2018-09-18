Machida on Bellator and UFC differences

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida spoke with MMA Junkie recently about a big transition in his career. Having left the UFC to join Bellator’s roster it’s no surprise that fans are curious of the pros and cons of each from his perspective. “I’m speaking from the bottom of my heart, I’m very satisfied.”, Machida said of Bellator. He also went on to describe what the management is like in both orgs and the family type atmosphere in Bellator.
It was a very tough decision. I really like the UFC. I can only say nice things about my old home. I had a good relationship with everyone. Even if it became distant, I had a good relationship with all of them. Even with the Fertittas, they always respected me a lot, so I can’t complain. Because of that, it was a tough decision…I’m loving the treatment I’ve been getting from Bellator. It feels like I’m home. I’m feeling a difference in that sense, because in the UFC, I felt very distant from everything. I wanted to talk, I wanted to ask for something, and I felt very distant. Not at Bellator. I feel close, because I talk directly to Mike Kogan, I talk directly to Scott Coker. So that makes it a lot easier. I’ve been feeling at home and, the way I see it, relationship is everything.
Machida joins far too many ex-UFC fighters to name in the organization and just like them he seems happy to be there.
