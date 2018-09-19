No surprise as Covington slams Woodley and claims injury is ‘fake news’

Hey, guess what? Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is slamming legit welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. We know, big shock.

UFC 230 is a mystery when it comes to who is actually headlining the event. It was supposed to be Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz but once Diaz saw that McGregor vs Khabib promo for UFC 229 he had none of it and walked away. This potentially leaves the top spot open and that’s not going to work for Dana White and the UFC brass. Tyron Woodley recently commented that he was offered the spot but his hand was still injured from his destruction of challenger Darren Till. Colby says he’s full of crap and BJPenn Radio was there to capture it.

Tyron, that’s fake news about his hand being hurt. He was saying he was ready to go, but I think it’s more that the UFC, they don’t want to give him that spot. They don’t want to reward him that main event, ’cause they hate him. He doesn’t know how to sell fights. He doesn’t know how to promote fights. He just complains, man. He just consistently shoots himself in the foot every time he opens his mouth.

Ouch. Who do you think will actually headline the card?