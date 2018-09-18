Ryan Hall opens up about two year layoff and upcoming Penn fight

Ryan Hall is a TUF winner and next in line to face MMA legend “The Prodigy” BJ Penn. BJ is 0-5 in his last run so the decision to return took everyone by surprise. Hall has been out of action since December of 2016 and was out for a year before that bout. Maybe that’s why he was paired up against Penn? Ring rust? Whatever the reason the fight goes down at UFC 232 in December. Check out MMAFighting’s interview with Hall where he opens up about his return and everything in between.

