Bellator to hold first event in Hawaii in December

It was 2008 since the last major mixed martial arts event was held in Hawaii. But on Dec. 15 Bellator will make its debut on the islands at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu as her native daughter Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (8-0) puts her undefeated record and women’s flyweight title on the line against No. 1 contender Valérie Létourneau (10-6) in the main event live on DAZN.

Bellator Hawaii will also feature the promotional debut of former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida (24-8) as he is welcomed to the Bellator cage by former middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho (15-2). Also, the first-round of Bellator’s Welterweight World Grand Prix rolls on when two undefeated 170-pounders, Neiman Gracie (8-0) and Ed Ruth (6-0), square-off for a shot at the world title against the winner of Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch in the semi-finals.

