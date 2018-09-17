UFC 229: Are You Ready For The Biggest Fight In History?

Despite not fighting in over two years, Conor McGregor’s stock has far from fallen when it comes to being a UFC box office star, as the 229 event is all set to be the biggest in history.

The Irishman will make his return to the Octagon, following a soiree into boxing, against Khabib Nurmagomedov, a fight he goes into as the underdog.

With fight night fast approaching, we take a look at all you need to know ahead of UFC 229.

How Can I Watch UFC 229?

If you’re looking for a ticket for the October 6 showdown in Las Vegas, you’ll likely find yourself out of luck.

The fight sold out almost instantly and will provide the second largest gate in UFC history. However, there’s plenty of opportunity to watch it on box office right across the world.

The fighters are expected to take ring walk at around 9.30pm, with a full undercard coming beforehand at the T-Mobile Arena.

Who’s Favourite To Win?

Making the most of the fight will be easy with dozens of bookmakers offering McGregor v Khabib betting offers.

Currently the Russian is favourite with the bookies, following a turbulent year for McGregor and an impeccable record for Nurmagomedov, who is the current Lightweight champion.

The 29-year-old will be relying on his grappling ability to get the job done, with most pundits believing he’ll stick to what he knows best and seek a knockout that way.

Power will be McGregor’s main weapon, with him expected to use his fists and look for the opportunity where Khabib leaves his head open, something he has been doing in recent fights.

Who Else is Fighting?

There’s plenty more to UFC 229 than simply the Main Event however. It’s going to be a thrilling night of sport with Tony Ferguson taking on Anthony Pettis in what could be another lightweight classic.

Ferguson is on a 10-fight winning streak having last beat Kevin Lee back at UFC 216. He goes in as a heavy favourite at 3/10 with Pettis losing two of his last four bouts.

He got a good win against Michael Chiesa though at UFC 226 earlier this year, an event in which Ferguson was meant to take on Nurmagomedov.

Trash talk has already begun in this one, with Ferguson claiming he’ll “bring the pain”. Whoever wins will almost certainly get a shot at the winner of the Main Event.

Dominick Reyes is also eyeing up a damaging win over his opponent Ovince Saint Preux, with the light heavyweight facing what could be his toughest opponent yet. That could be another fantastic fight, in what could be one of the best UFC events in a number of years.

The coming weeks will likely see plenty more twists and turns, particularly with McGregor now starting to drip feed his promotion into the media.

He’s after the belt he’s never actually lost. Can he take it back to Ireland? He could be facing retirement if he doesn’t.