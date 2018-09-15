Many people assume that heavy bag training is only for fighters. Nothing could be further from the truth. If you are trying to get in shape, you might want to incorporate heavy bag training into your workout routine. In addition to building your strength and stamina, this exercise also improves your coordination.

If you want to get the most out of hitting a heavy bag, there are many factors that you have to take into consideration. One of them is getting the best heavy bag gloves. Once you have the right gloves, the next step is working on your technique and making sure that you are doing everything the right way.

Here are some heavy bag training tips and tricks:

1. Pay close attention

Heavy bag training can lead to bad eye habits. It’s very easy to find yourself looking away from the bag or staring too hard at it. In a real fight situation, staring at the opponents gives them a clue as to where you want to punch next. When hitting the bag, just look forward. This gives you a better view of the entire target, which is what you want when facing an opponent.

2. Don’t push the bag

It’s all about punching the bag without pushing it. If the bag is swinging all over the place, then that’s a clear sign that you are pushing it more than you are hitting it. The sound that you hear when you hit the bag should tell you if you are hitting it correctly or not. Make sure your arms are relaxed as you throw snapping punches in quick succession.

3. Plant your feet on the ground as you punch

This will give you better balance and more control and power. It will also make you mobile enough to move after the punch. Although moving around is a part of the exercise, always make sure your feet are grounded whenever you punch.

4. Switch up your combinations

If you stick with the same combinations throughout, you might end up not learning other techniques in greater detail. The best way to learn is to mix various punch combinations all the time. Once you are comfortable with the various combinations, executing them will be much easier.

5. Don’t forget your defense

Heavy bag training is not just for working on the offensive part of your game. You can also use it to learn some defensive techniques. A good place to start is ensuring that the bag is within arm’s reach at all times. Always move constantly with it as it swings. This will improve your footwork.

6. Don’t rest too long

Make sure that you are throwing punches constantly. If you are waiting too long in between combinations to catch your breath, then you are not getting yet most out of the session. When fighting your opponent, you will not be afforded any time to catch your breath.

Just like any other workout, heavy bag training is more about quality than quantity. Once you learn to do everything properly and practice on a regular basis, everything will become second nature. So pay attention to everything that you do when working that bag.