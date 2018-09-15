Oliynyk submits Hunt in first round; UFC Moscow full results

UFC Fight Night 136 aka #UFCMoscow took place Saturday at Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Russia. The main event saw Ukrankian heavyweight submission ace Oleksiy Oliynyk withstand the legendary heavy hands of Mark Hunt to stop him with a rear-naked choke near the end of round 1. The event also saw Shamil Abdurakhimov win a unanimous decision over Andrei Arlovski and M-1 Global champion Khalid Murtazaliev step in on short notice to gain an impressive TKO victory over CB Dolloway in a fight that was stopped WAY WAY TOO LATE! WTF Herb Dean? Veteran Thiago Alves also dropped a decision to Alexey Kunchenko.

If we learned anything from this event it’s that Russia’s mixed martial artists are indeed among the very best in the world and the UFC’s recent partnership with M-1 Global will be opening a new pathway for the country’s top fighters to display their talents inside the octagon.

Here are the full results from UFC Moscow:

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Heavyweight: Oleksiy Oliynyk def. Mark Hunt Submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 4:26

Light Heavyweight: Jan Błachowicz def. Nikita Krylov via Submission (D’Arce choke) – Rd 2, 2:41

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Welterweight: Alexey Kunchenko def. Thiago Alves via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Middleweight: Khalid Murtazaliev def. C.B. Dollaway via TKO (referee stoppage) – Rd 2, 5:00

Catchweight (137 lbs): Petr Yan def. Jin Soo Son via Decision (unanimous)

Lightweight: Rustam Khabilov def. Kajan Johnson via Decision (split)

Catchweight (161 lbs): Mairbek Taisumov def. Desmond Green via Decision (unanimous)

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev def. Marcin Prachnio via KO (head kick and punches) – Rd 1, 3:09

Middleweight: Jordan Johnson def. Adam Yandiev via Submission (arm-triangle choke) – Rd 2, 0:42

Welterweight: Ramazan Emeev def. Stefan Sekulić unanimous decision (unanimous) (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili def. Terrion Ware via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)