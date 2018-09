It’s almost time for the biggest boxing event of the year. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin will square-off Saturday night in a rematch for the middleweight title and you can watch a live stream of that fight right here. But before that Canelo and GGG will weigh-in today (Friday, Sept. 14) and HBO has provided a live stream of the proceedings which will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) in the player below.

