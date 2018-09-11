Triggered Chiesa will sue to get some of that McGregor money

The infamous bus attack before UFC 223 by Conor McGregor and his angry mob left some fighters physically damaged and one emotionally scarred. At the time it wasn’t clear what the actual facts were surrounding the incident until it was announced shortly after that injuries occurred during the pandemonium and some fighters like Michael Chiesa had to be pulled from the card.

According to TMZ it is a concrete fact that Michael Chiesa is going to sue the Irishman, and has claimed that the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion caused him ‘severe emotional distress, mental trauma and/or bodily harm.’ This comes after one time top contender Chiesa had his fight rescheduled only to lose it and drop out of the top 10.

Michael has a good shot at winning the law suit but only time will tell. McGregor has had some serious good luck with him recently.