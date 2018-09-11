Nicco Montano flips the script and claims Shevchenko is scared of her

Social media trolls have warned former UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano, and we’re not kidding here, to do a number of things to avoid a fight with top contender Valentina Shevchenko. Seriously, these were some of the things posted on Twitter by trolls…

Get a sex change

Drop weight classes

Leave the country

Go in to the FBI witness protection program

Ah, the internet. Such a wonderful place of magic, love, and fairy dust. She was even told to off herself with prescribed methods. The insanity of some of these trolls and what they will post is mind blowing in the worst way.

Valentina, herself predicted something would happen to cancel their bout at UFC 228 and she was right. Before the weigh-ins could take place, Montano was rushed to the hospital for complications arising from a botched weight cut. This left Shevchenko without the anticipated title shot, and without an opponent. It was understandable why she was upset and why she didn’t hesitate to tell the world that she was. She claimed for the most part that Nicco was ducking her but that’s not how Montano saw it. Here’s what the former flyweight champ said via MMAmania…

I think she lives in la la land for a reason. I think she really wanted that to happen, unless she’s another Mrs. Cleo and has a (psychic) job, because she’s good at that. But I think she was hoping for it. I think she’s a little scared to fight somebody like me. I think deep down she was hoping this fight was not going to happen so that she could have more ammo to be a cyber bully and she wouldn’t have to face me in the Octagon.

Montano was stripped of her belt by the UFC for ‘failing to make weight’ which we think is fair to an extent. Champions should have no problems making weight because they represent the division they rule. What do you think? Is Valentina scared and should Nicco’s belt have been taken away?