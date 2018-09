UFC veteran Melvin Guillard is reportedly wanted for knocking out a man in a bar. In this security video you can see what appears to be Melvin involved in a scuffle first with a male and then a female. TMZ has it covered and we have to give him credit because this is the best Melvin he has had in a long time. He went 0-8-1 in his last 9 and has long faded from the UFC spotlight. Check it out…

