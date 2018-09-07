Title fight in serious jeopardy as champion is rushed to a hospital

Bad news for fight fans as Ariel Helwani is reporting that women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano has been rushed to the hospital. She is scheduled to face Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228 tomorrow, September 8th in the co-main event. Here’s what Helwani tweeted…

TSN’s Aaron Bronster also tweeted his own update which confirmed this.

I have confirmed that Nicco Montano is currently checked into the emergency ward at a hospital near the fighter hotel here in Dallas.

There is no word on what exactly happened but we will update you ASAP.