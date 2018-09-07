Jon Jones straight up compares Colby Covington to ‘liar’ Chael Sonnen

Colby Covington and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones were college roommates at one point if you can believe it. That didn’t stop them from trading insults recently with Covington “exposing” Jon’s infidelity and documented drug use. The latest tirade comes courtesy of RT Sport’s interview with Jones who makes it clear what he thinks of Colby and his comments.

Man, he is such an interesting character. One thing I’ll say about him [is] that I wish people realized is how severe of a liar he is. He is an extraordinary liar. He reminds me a lot of Chael Sonnen, how he could just say one thing and tell the fans a bold-faced lie…He lies about things that aren’t even really important. I can see you lying if it’s life or death, or if it’s really going to be a detriment to your career or something, but he just makes up lies. I really feel sorry for him to be that type of person. I really feel sorry for him. I don’t know if that is fixable. That’s what I think of him.

Jones reverted back in to his often used ‘holy man” character that surfaces usually just before Jon melts down. He had some sage advice for Covington though.

His fighting skills and all that, he’s OK. He’s doing well. I just want to see him be better, and I’m sure a lot of people could say the same thing about me, but I just want to see him be better. Work on being better.

He also opened up about whether they would ever speak to each other again.

I don’t think I’d say something to him, he really isn’t… I don’t want to say that, I was going to say he’s not worth my time, but that could be a little arrogant…I have nothing to say to him. He has a lot more to prove in this sport. He’s got a lot more work to do to sit at the table with me. In the game right now – he is a child and I am a man, when you really think about it. Just when it comes to the things I’ve proven. He is not close to be on my level.

We expect a rebuttal full of colorful language from Covington very soon.