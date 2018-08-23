Odds for Cyborg vs Nunes released and Nunes gets no love

The odds for featherweight champion Cris Cyborg vs bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes are in and to no one’s shock they are in Cyborg’s favor. Here’s what Twitter user Trent Reinsmith posted as the first of many versions we are sure.

Opening odds for Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 are Justino -300 and Nunes +230. Those are the closest opening odds for Cyborg since she and Gina Carano both opened at -115 in 2009.

Nunes has been a force of nature in the bantamweight division and the track record of Cyborg is one that has her leaving a trail of devastation in her wake. Do these odds surprise you?