Latest Conor McGregor vs Khabib Bovada odds

Conor McGregor vs lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov goes down in the main event of UFC 229. The event takes place on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Odds for the event have shifted somewhat but the one constant has been Khabib as the favorite. Before McGregor went off to the boxing world to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. the odds would have most likely been in his favor. Since then Khabib’s star has risen and Conor’s has diminished somewhat and the latest Bovada odds show it.

Conor McGregor +140

Khabib Nurmagomedov -170

Do you agree with the odds?