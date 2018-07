Chael Sonnen has come to the defense of his mortal enemy. When it was announced yesterday that Anderson Silva was innocent and his failed drug test in 2017 was due to a tainted supplement it was a happy surprise. Silva’s suspension is up in November and a return could happen soon despite being over 40 years old and probably past his prime. Anderson is still Anderson. Check out what Chael Sonnen’s intelligent breakdown of the situation…

