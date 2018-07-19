ESPN says Gustafsson opponent injured and he may have to wait once more for a title shot

Volkan Oezdemir has a broken nose and has been forced to withdraw from a fight with perennial contender Alexander Gustafsson. It was scheduled for Aug. 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California and the winner would probably get a crack at either an interim or legitimate title should Daniel Cormier choose to keep his heavyweight championship over his simultaneously held light heavyweight title.

Here’s what Ariel Helwani tweeted about it and revealed that former middleweight contender Yoel Romero offered to step in.

Romero was open to fighting Gustafsson, and that was discussed before Oezdemir, but he can’t on Aug. 4 due to his recent surgery.

It would not surprise us if Gus ended up in Bellator very soon given his string of bad luck. He just can’t seem to get the luck he needs to find a path to the title.