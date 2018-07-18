Travis Browne tells TMZ he’s down for a WWE run

Travis Browne’s UFC career may be floundering but a potential WWE run could be just what he needs. With his wife Ronda Rousey exploding on to the scene at Wrestlemania and having a huge impact since then it is not surprising that Travis might follow her to the ring. Miz and Maryse, Ellsworth and Carmella, and other co-ed pairings make it a no-brainer. Browne is a legitimate fighter and could add a new dynamic to Rousey’s career if WWE is interested. Check out what Browne told TMZ…

