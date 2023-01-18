Jones really wanted the Miocic fight

What?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion turned heavyweight, Jon Jones was potentially going to face heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Theories and predictions were flying, a date for the bout was expected, and then it all fell apart. It came out recently that Francis could not come to an acceptable agreement with the organization and parted ways with them. No heavyweight champ? No problem.

Former title challenger Ciryl Gane will step in to the cage to square off with Jones for the vacant title, but while Jon is happy for that opportunity- it wasn’t his first choice. A possible match-up for him that was thrown around was former champ, possibly the heavyweight GOAT, Stipe Miocic. Jones lamented the missed match-up to The Underground.

I think the fight that meant the most to me was fighting Stipe Miocic. That’s the fight that actually means the most to me because Stipe is the greatest heavyweight of all time. I’m not looking past Ciryl Gane at all. I’m very honored to fight Ciryl Gane and I knew it would be happening eventually, inevitably, but that’s the fight I was really bummed didn’t happen.

That is high praise coming from who most think is the light heavyweight GOAT. Imagine the marketing? GOAT vs GOAT. License to print money. It’s a shame it hasn’t happened yet.

Yet.