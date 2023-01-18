Invicta FC 51: Tennant vs. Bernardo full results and highlights

DENVER — Invicta Fighting Championships returns to ReelWorks Denver this snowy Colorado evening for Invicta FC 51: Tennant vs. Bernardo. The event is headlined with a bantamweight championship showdown as 135-pound champion Taneisha “Triple Threat” Tennant (5-1) puts her belt on the line against UFC veteran Talita Bernardo (9-4).

Tennant remains unbeaten under the Invicta banner and even won three fights in a one-night tournament held by the promotion back in March 2020. Bernardo earned her shot at the title after back-to-back submission wins inside the Invicta cage last year.

Invicta FC 51’s co-main event features Kristina “Warhorse” Williams (6-3) taking on Ketlen “Esquentadinha” Souza (12-3) for the promotion’s vacant flyweight title. Williams is a Bellator veteran who found success in her two previous Invicta appearances. Souza won her promotional debut last September.

Invicta FC 51 begins at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT, airing on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada, and Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

INVICTA FC 51 full results:

Bantamweight Title: Talita Bernardo def. Taneisha Tennant via unanimous decision (48-46 x 3)

Talita Bernardo def. Taneisha Tennant via unanimous decision (48-46 x 3) Flyweight Title: Ketlen Souza def. Kristina Williams via unanimous decision (50-35, 49-46, 48-47)

Ketlen Souza def. Kristina Williams via unanimous decision (50-35, 49-46, 48-47) Bantamweight: Olga Rubin def. Serena DeJesus via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Olga Rubin def. Serena DeJesus via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) Bantamweight: Claire Guthrie def. Auttumn Norton via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Claire Guthrie def. Auttumn Norton via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) Atomweight: Elisandra Ferreira def. Marisa Messer-Belenchia via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Elisandra Ferreira def. Marisa Messer-Belenchia via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) Atomweight: Rayanne dos Santos def. Katie Saull via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Rayanne dos Santos def. Katie Saull via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28) Strawweight: Fatima Kline def. Laura Gallardo via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Fatima Kline def. Laura Gallardo via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) Strawweight: Tanya Nijjar (118.1)# vs. Sayury Cañon (113.1)

* – DeJesus missed the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse

# – Nijjar missed the strawweight limit of 116 pounds and the fight with Cañon was removed from the event

HIGHLIGHTS:

💥 @olaRubin lands a flurry on DeJesus and almost finishes it at the end of the round! #InvictaFC51



WATCH: https://t.co/kN0Ht2eetC pic.twitter.com/FECzJxHuDv — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) January 19, 2023