WATCH: Wanderlei Silva’s son Thor win his first MMA bout

Like father, like son.

“The Axe Murderer” Wanderlei Silva was once the most feared fighter at 205 pounds and rightfully so. His flatlining of Rampage Jackson is terrifying to watch and almost as impressive as Silva’s multiple destructions of Kazushi Sakuraba. The point is that Wanderlei was a killing machine when he was younger so it would stand to reason that superpower would pass on to his son.

And it did.

Thor Silva won his first amateur MMA fight via a violent first round TKO. Check it out.

thor silva (wanderlei’s son) wins his ameteur mma debut by first round tko #FMS2 pic.twitter.com/MJjjzbGhKg — jake (@jakeshreds420) September 25, 2022

