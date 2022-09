The quadrilogy, yes you read that correctly, quadrilogy closing bout between former UFC undisputed flyweight champion and current interim champ Brandon Moreno and current division champion Deiveson Figueiredo has a date. The unification bout will go down at UFC 283 on January 21, 2023 and will be the first show held in Brazil since March of 2020.

Here is what Twitter source Rodrigo Del Campo Gonzales shared.

Can confirm final arrangements are taking place for Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo IV to unify the UFC's 125lb title on Jan 21st 2023 at #UFC283. First show in Brazil since March 2020, 1st in Rio since May 2019 and the 4th fight between in little over 2 years. pic.twitter.com/Ntnc5uXU3E — Rodrigo Del Campo Gonz├ílez (@RodDelCampo) September 26, 2022

