Tony Ferguson aiming at becoming Harvard grad

Tony Ferguson is on a 5 fight skid right now. His latest loss was this past Saturday at UFC 279 to Nate Diaz but that doesn’t appear to have dampened his spirits at all. In fact, Tony shared his plans for the future at the post fight press conference (h/t Bjpenn.com).

I’m already going back to school for business in Harvard in about a month; in a couple weeks, actually. So I kept my word. I’m keeping my word. So, you guys are like, ‘Well, he’s going to go back to school. Yeah, right?’ No, I’m going back to school; going for my business credentials from Harvard.

Tony has achieved legend status in the UFC and was once the owner of an incredible 12 fight win streak. He is a former UFC interim lightweight champion and will be remembered for his unique and sometimes comedic training videos as well as his tenacity. Tony the Harvard grad? We would love to see it!

As of now, Ferguson has not announced a retirement date or plans in general. We might see him back in The Octagon again.