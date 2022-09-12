Jake Paul praises potential opponent Nate Diaz UFC exit

Nate Diaz submitted Tony Ferguson on Saturday in the main event of UFC 279. It was supposed to be Khamzat Chimaev but when he missed weight they rebooked Chimaev with Kevin Holland at a catchweight of 180 pounds. This was Nate’s last fight on his UFC contract and he made it clear he was leaving to pursue his own business interests. If this was his last fight we are sad to see him go, but something tells us there will be a monumental third bout with Conor McGregor in his future.

One person who took notice was Jake Paul.

This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss. pic.twitter.com/erwnFxBvkc — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2022 This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss.

It is no secret that Jake wants to fight Diaz in a boxing ring which would certainly sell a decent amount of pay per views. Nate also fits Jake’s ideal opponent age range sitting at 37 years of age. This doesn’t mean Nate isn’t dangerous. It just means that the 25 year old Paul likes his opponents pushing 40.

Who do you think takes this if they fight?