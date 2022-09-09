Khamzat Chimaev embarrassingly misses weight for UFC 279

Wow…



If UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev wanted to make a case for being the next in line for a shot at champion Leon Edwards – it’s not happening.



Today at the UFC 279 weigh-ins, Khamzat missed weight by a ridiculous 7.5 pounds. This is a disaster for everyone involved. In his farewell fight, Nate Diaz is now fighting someone who will be much bigger and if we are being honest here, already much stronger. Even if Chimaev wins he loses. He failed to make weight and a victory would not only be tainted by the epic failure, but fans would blame Diaz’s loss on the size disadvantage. The brawl at the press conference yesterday between the two teams and now this…

When the weights for the Diaz vs Chimaev UFC 279 are announced to the live audience at tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins it’s going to be cringe inducing. Mistakes like this tend to lessen interest because the stakes seem lower so the pay per view buys might disappoint. Then again it is Nate Diaz so maybe he will save it?

I guess we’ll see.