Khamzat Chimaev tweets meme to downplay his weight debacle

Some people are tone deaf. One of them is UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

Today at the weigh-ins for his UFC 279 bout with Nate Diaz, Chimaev missed weight by an embarrassing 7.5 pounds. The shots have been fired by disgusted and exasperated MMA fans on social media and now Chimaev has fired back. Instead of apologizing or explaining why – he decides to post an admittedly funny meme fueling the ire of those fans.

UFC head Dana White is likely at his wit’s end after having to cancel the press conference yesterday because of a brawl between team Diaz and team Chimaev. Now he has to deal with a PR nightmare and to try and keep the public’s interest in buying the pay per view.

Awful.