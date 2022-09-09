Team Diaz and Team Chimaev brawl reason given

It wouldn’t be a Nate Diaz press conference if people weren’t fighting.



Dana White canceled the UFC 279 press conference unexpectedly yesterday without giving a reason causing media speculation to run rampant. It turns out that it was an altercation. Combat Sports insider Ariel Helwani Tweeted the reason Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz’s teams clashed.



Khamzat Chimaev push kicked Holland in the chest. Chimaev was reacting to things Holland has said recently and it set him off, I’m told. Once that was broken up the Chimaev-Diaz part of the story popped off and then the bottles started flying. Ariel Helwani via Twitter

Chimaev and Diaz are set to clash in the main event on Saturday at UFC 279. The bout is said to be Nate’s last bout in the company and it is kind of fitting there was an old school brawl involved.

Remember Nashville?