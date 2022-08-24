Cormier not a fan of potential Leon Edwards opponent

Former UFC heavyweight and Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had some advice for new welterweight champion Leon Edwards.



After Edwards shocked the world by head kicking Kamaru Usman into unconsciousness there were plenty of fighters calling him out. Leon liberated the division when he knocked off who many were calling the welterweight GOAT. Suddenly with the monster gone there was breathing room for those who tried and failed to dethrone Kamaru before Leon managed to do it. One of those was Jorge Masvidal.



Jorge came up short twice against Usman with the second bout ending with the challenger out cold from a vicious knockout at the hands of the champ. Now, Masvidal is finally vying for a fight with Edwards who he once had a famous backstage altercation with. This bout would sell itself with the back story and the freshness of a new champion. Masvidal needs an opponent and Edwards could use his name recognition to break in to the mainstream crowd so it’s a win / win.

Cormier was pretty clear about his thoughts on Leon accepting that challenge.

Bro, don’t fight him. Because for two years, when he was the man, he could not say your name. Now all of a sudden he’s like, ‘If you become the champ,’ he wants to put an end to this thing? He should not fight Jorge Masvidal. He literally should just big league him and not even say his name. Because why would you do that when a guy snuck you backstage but then never fought you? Now all of a sudden, you’re the man, and he wants to fight you. From the “DC & RC” ESPN show

What do you think of Daniel Cormier’s comments?