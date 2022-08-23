McGregor on Usman’s daughter being rushed out of the arena

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has seen his share of losses in The Octagon. For fans the losses are hard to watch but for family it would be much more difficult. After former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was violently head kicked in to unconsciousness by new king Leon Edwards this past Saturday at UFC 278 – it’s easy to see why.



Reportedly, after this occurred Usman’s daughter was rushed out of the arena to prevent her from seeing her father struggling to recover. Children definitely do not need to see a parent in that state so respect to the people who made that happen. There have been many takes on this as there always is on social media and one of those is McGregor. He went even further stating that family shouldn’t be there when someone fights.

I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever. Especially the children. This is different fighting. I’ve done both sides of this and feel going to the mission solo is best. You can see family again post battle. Will definitely be continuing this way going forward. https://t.co/Ve71l4KeN5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022 What do you think of his comments?