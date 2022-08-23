Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has seen his share of losses in The Octagon. For fans the losses are hard to watch but for family it would be much more difficult. After former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was violently head kicked in to unconsciousness by new king Leon Edwards this past Saturday at UFC 278 – it’s easy to see why.
Reportedly, after this occurred Usman’s daughter was rushed out of the arena to prevent her from seeing her father struggling to recover. Children definitely do not need to see a parent in that state so respect to the people who made that happen. There have been many takes on this as there always is on social media and one of those is McGregor. He went even further stating that family shouldn’t be there when someone fights.
McGregor on Usman’s daughter being rushed out of the arena
