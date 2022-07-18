Nate Diaz says he is refusing a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor

This one is hard to believe.



Nate Diaz who is 1-1 against fellow UFC star Conor McGregor was apparently offered a trilogy closing bout. The fight would be a huge hit in terms of marketing and sales and would certainly bring in boatloads of money not just for the UFC but for the pair. So why would Diaz refuse it? A number of likely reasons ranging from interest, general dislike for McGregor, and just having a different opponent specifically in mind. With Nate Diaz it could be anything from just being difficult to needing attention. He is a fan’s fighter and we stick behind either way but the Diaz brothers make us wait far too long between their fights!



Dana was asked over the weekend several times about Nate fighting again and he made it clear that the UFC has offered Nate plenty of opportunities but he has turned them down. In fact, the UFC head got irritated at a few journalists who pressured him on the matter making it clear that negotiations have not gone well. This is all coming off the drama Nate caused by claiming that the UFC was holding him hostage.



Diaz spoke on The MMA Hour about what he says is really going on behind the scenes.

They don’t want to let me to go. They won’t let me out of this contract because they want me to fight Conor. That’s what’s happening….They don’t want me out without finishing that fight up. I’m not fighting Conor McGregor right now. Our timelines aren’t matching up.



It would be a shame not to get to see that third fight but if Diaz isn’t down with it that should be his choice to make. There are plenty of other opponents that would sell out arenas. A rematch with Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt would be amazing. Nate continued on with his reasoning and took a shot at Conor in the process.

You didn’t fight me when you were supposed to fight me. I’m not fighting you right now. I’m supposed to bring you back to life before I go? You bring yourself back to life and then I’ll be back later. I’ve got sh*t to do.

What do you think should be next for Nate?