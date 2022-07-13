Poirier explains what happened in UFC 276 dust up with Chandler

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier had a now infamous run in with former title challenger Michael Chandler at UFC 276. A run in where they had to be separated by security .

Dustin is considered one of the nicer guys in the sport. A family man, runs ‘The Good Fight’ charity organization, and tends to keep his trash talk civil. It was out of character for him to make a public scene and while we may never know all of the details of the confrontation, Dustin did open up to former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Super Bowl champion, Ryan Clark on the DC & RC podcast.

If I have something to say, I’m going to say it when the person’s present. That’s what you saw right there. I had something to say to him. And I got it off my chest. Told him what I felt about him. And that’s it. Dustin Poirier

Chandler and Poirier will likely fight to determine who will face off with the lightweight champion be it Islam Makhachev or former champ Charles Oliveira. It should be fireworks.