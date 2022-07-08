Jorge Masvidal wants third bout with Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal is down for whatever. Even fighting Kamaru Usman a third time despite being violently sent to the shadow realm in their second outing.



In Masvidal’s first attempt to take the UFC welterweight championship from Kamaru Usman it was on short notice and ended in a decision loss. In the second, however he was brutally knocked out cold putting a stamp on the rivalry. Or did it? Not according to his manager Malki Kawa. (via MMAmania)



Here’s what he said about a potential third bout.

Masvidal was doing good in that first round and then he gets caught and he gets KO’d which by the way was a vicious knockout. I’m not taking nothing away from [Usman]. So that haunts Masvidal a little bit. He wants to fight somebody who can get his name back in there in that Top 5, beat somebody, and then he wants to fight Usman one last time and then that might be it.

It is unlikely that Masvidal will get a third fight because the first two weren’t close enough to warrant one. Would you watch it?