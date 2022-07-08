‘Bigfoot’ Silva knocked out yet again

There needs to be an intervention. Quickly.



A one time UFC heavyweight title challenger, 43 year old Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva has fallen hard since then. He is currently riding a 7 fight MMA losing streak and he has been knocked out in 6 of those losses. As a matter of fact – less than a month removed from being knocked out – he was KO’d again. This has chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), damage from repeated blows to the head, written all over it and someone should step in.

When a fighter like Silva won’t accept that it’s time to hang up the gloves the people who care about him should. Unfortunately because a lot of promoters just want to bank on his name recognition they will continue to book him. Even to the detriment of his health.



Now, Silva has been brutally knocked out in a boxing match. In a video shared on Twitter, Vyacheslav Datsik destroys Antonio in the second round.

Vyacheslav Datsik finishes Big Foot in the 2nd round. Silva looked out on his feet pic.twitter.com/yAYSQwxJiK — Matysek (@Matysek88) July 8, 2022

You can watch the event in its entirety below.

Someone please intervene.