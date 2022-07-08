Boxing trainer Peter Fury says Savannah Marshall versus Claressa Shields is ‘perfect’

Women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields (12-0) will take on fellow champion Savannah Marshall (12-0) in September and it could be fireworks.



Marshall is the current women’s WBO middleweight title holder and looking to make a name for herself against the woman who calls herself the greatest female boxer of all time. Claressa Shields has been a champion since her second fight and now holds the women’s WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring middleweight titles. Is she the greatest of all time? She is also a two time Olympic gold medalist so the case could easily be made. Laila Ali was a champion who retired with a perfect 24-0 record so it’s probably a little early to say that.

A win for Marshall over Shields would be one that would be hard to top for the rest of her career. Savannah’s trainer Peter Fury agrees that a win on September 10th will boost Savannah Marshall to new heights. Here is some of what he told Sky Sports, the channel on which the bout will air.





I’m very pleased for Savannah, she’s worked all her life from being a child, 12 years of age, to be unifying all the belts, and against a top fighter as well, double gold medalist. It’s perfect. Stories are made like this. What it’s going to do for little kids growing up to see this. It’s an amazing, amazing achievement. Savannah’s career is just about to go lift off.

What do you think of Savannah Marshall’s chances against Claressa Shields on September 12th? Is Shields the greatest?