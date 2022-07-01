WWE actually signs Logan Paul

Hell has frozen over.



WWE has officially signed Logan Paul to its roster.

WWE’s Public Relations Twitter account shared a photo of Stephanie McMahon and husband HHH posing with the social media influencer turned freak show boxer.

.@LoganPaul, the YouTube creator and digital influencer who’s built a career as a pro fighter, has signed a contract to be a @WWE Superstar. @variety, @xpangler https://t.co/N3N53kF1yx — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 30, 2022

Paul was actually a DLC character for the WWE 2K22 game, has appeared on their WWE programming, and was a tag team partner for The Miz as a heel in a match against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at Wrestlemania 38. His signing is more proof to the rumors that WWE is working hard to secure social media personalities with a large number of followers. They signed former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda earlier this week.

Crazy times.