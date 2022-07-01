WWE actually signs Logan Paul

Hell has frozen over.
WWE has officially signed Logan Paul to its roster.
WWE’s Public Relations Twitter account shared a photo of Stephanie McMahon and husband HHH posing with the social media influencer turned freak show boxer.
Paul was actually a DLC character for the WWE 2K22 game, has appeared on their WWE programming, and was a tag team partner for The Miz as a heel in a match against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at Wrestlemania 38. His signing is more proof to the rumors that WWE is working hard to secure social media personalities with a large number of followers. They signed former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda earlier this week.
Crazy times.