Sean O’Malley ready to call out everyone at UFC 276

Suga as it again. UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley (ranked #13) seems to beef with everybody.

O’Malley instantly became a fan favorite in 2017 with his wild fighting style, flamboyant outfits, and over the top personality. His first loss came against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera after which his detractors piled on him quickly as the internet tends to do. Since that loss, Sean has won three in a row and despite this, most of the criticism aimed at him comes from his reluctance to face top 10 guys. That changes Saturday at UFC 276 when he faces a very tough Pedro Munhoz (#9) in the opening bout of the pay-per-view.

O’Malley has opponents in mind already if he wins including some top contenders. Here is some of what he told ESPN (via MMAJunkie).

I would love to fight again, one more time, by the end of the year. November-December would be a great timeframe. I know there’s a lot of big fights playing out. The ‘Chito’ (Vera)-Dominick Cruz fight is something I’m looking at. Little Russian dude (Yan) is running around… might beat him up. Fob Ront (Rob Font), he’s out there.

There’s a bunch of guys out there that could potentially be my next fight. I’ve still got to focus on Saturday, obviously…always make sure I say that. So I don’t want to get ahead of myself. July 2, Pedro Munhoz is the next challenge. But I’m excited for the future. There’s a lot of big fights for me.

Petr Yan is currently ranked as the #1 contender to Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight title so a bout with O’Malley makes zero sense even if O’Malley beats Munhoz. The winner of Vera vs Cruz is interesting, especially if Vera wins. Sean would certainly like to avenge that loss.

Will O’Malley beat Munhoz this Saturday?