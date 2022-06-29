McGregor fires back at Masvidal

Just when we all thought Conor McGregor would let the comments from Jorge Masvidal slide…

UFC star and fan favorite welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal has been trying for a few years to pick a fight with mega star and former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. While it would be a blockbuster, the larger Masvidal with heavy hands would be the favorite for most odds makers.

McGregor is just 1-3 in his last 4 and the mystique has long since begun to fade from the Irishman. He is coming off of back to back losses to Dustin Poirier and hasn’t looked himself since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr in a freak show boxing match back in 2017. The best fight for Conor McGregor would be a trilogy closing bout with Nate Diaz but Conor does what Conor wants. It isn’t always the best decision.

Jorge Masvidal recently stated that McGregor was no longer interested in fighting – at least as much as he is cocaine. The BMF title holder from Miami understands what a fight with the Irishman means financially and for exposure. Win or lose, Jorge would likely be paid at least a million dollars – maybe more. The bout would almost certainly pull in over a million buys and the pre-fight buildup would be wild given the propensity for trash talk the pair have.

I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine. That’s OK, every man has a free will. You do whatever you want. Conor doesn’t want the fight. If he did he’d post something, he’d say something. He’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine or my nation where I come from. But don’t say you’re a fighter and don’t take cheap shots at me, especially the things that he’s been saying, talking about my legal problems and this and that. Jorge Masvidal to MMAFighting

Finally, McGregor has decided to respond to the current and past challenges from Masvidal. The Tweet has since been deleted but it was very clear what Conor thought of Jorge’s comments.

Insult your mom? What a loser you are mate. Me and your mom get along,

If you have followed Masvidal’s career you know very well what to expect when someone insults his family. Things are heating up.

Jorge is winless in his last 3 and Conor is 1-3 in his last 4. Would the fan interest be there or are we off here?