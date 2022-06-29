Masvidal claims McGregor is only interested in cocaine and is ducking him

This fight should not happen. Please don’t let it. UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor have been beefing on social media. Masvidal seems to be aware that this fight would be a blockbuster in terms of pay per view buys, which is something most would agree with. For some reason, the ultimate capitalist McGregor has been relatively silent in terms of a real response. Jorge has even brought up putting the BMF title up for grabs but it is unlikely McGregor will take this bout.

Conor was incredibly successful at featherweight and as the featherweight champion he even managed to capture the lightweight title to become the first double champ. He suffered his first loss in the organization when he moved up to welterweight and was upset and submitted by Nate Diaz. McGregor’s biggest payday and highest profile fight was a losing effort in a boxing match with then 49-0 Floyd Mayweather Jr. Upon his return to the UFC, Conor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov and the luster began to fade a little, but upon his eventual return he would easily defeat Cowboy Cerrone. Unfortunately, the Irishman would suffer his first knockout loss in his rematch with Dustin Poirier and then suffer a nasty leg injury in their trilogy closing fight. He hasn’t been seen in The Octagon since and his return opponent choice is crucial because a third loss in a row might significantly diminish his star power. This is why alot of fans on social media do not think a bigger fighter and striker like Masvidal is the best choice.

This is McGregor so naturally he will accept the challenge given his history of ignoring common sense.

Masvidal has turned up his efforts to goad Conor in to a fight. He recently called him a “f***ing pu$$y” for ducking him. He also claimed McGregor was only interested in drugs.

.@GamebredFighter calls Conor McGregor a "f****** p****" for avoiding him in a high profile PPV fight 😬



"Money doesn’t entertain him no more… I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine."



Full interview with @DamonMarin ▶️ https://t.co/AtZExAVy1e pic.twitter.com/3MMdziaojE — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 28, 2022

What do you think of Jorge’s comments and would you want them to square off?