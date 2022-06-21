Manager says Khabib could beat Izzy

What?

When I go for my next job interview I want manager Ali Abdelaziz to go with me as my hype man. He manages many high profile fighters but possibly his most popular is former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz just recently spoke with the long time MMA news site SherDog and made some bold comments about his client. He stated that if Khabib decided to compete at 185lbs that he would present a problem for current middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

Nurmagoemdov has only competed at 155 pounds where his freakish strength made his incredible grappling even more potent. To say that moving up two weight classes would see that translate completely is a bit of a stretch given the large number of variables included with the class jump.

Still, Abdelaziz was undeterred. Here’s what he said.

If Khabib comes tomorrow and cut to 185, he will stop Israel Adesanya in three rounds, this is my opinion. I see it. He beat heavyweights, light heavyweights, welterweights, lightweights. He’s unstoppable. He’s like a tractor trailer.

The full interview is below.