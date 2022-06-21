Paddy Pimblett looking in shape after 2022 weight gain

“Fatty” Paddy Pimblett is a rising star in the UFC and one of the most popular fighters in the promotion. He has an over the top personality and is exciting in the ring which is a perfect mix to grow a fanbase. Pimblett has also become notorious for ballooning in weight after his victories. Oh, and he also looks like Owen Hart.

Despite appearing very overweight in the past few months it looks like Pimblett is hitting the gym and sharing images of his progress. Paddy is squaring off against Jordan Leavitt in London next month on July 23rd. The body transformation ahead of the lightweight bout is – so far – impressive

Always grinding… getting ready for July 23rd👊🏻



Always grinding… getting ready for July 23rd.

