One of the most intriguing main event match-ups in years goes down on Saturday at UFC 275. 42 year old UFC light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira takes on rising star Jiri Prochazka. Another notable fight is the highly anticipated rematch between Joanna Jedrjzejczyk and Weili Zhang. The weigh-ins for all of the UFC 275 fights went down today. Check it out.