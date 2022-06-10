Khabib obliterates Tony Ferguson for TUF coaching challenge

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the king in the cage and on social media when confronted by a mouthy antagonist and he always entertains in his responses.

Tony Ferguson may never, hopefully never, get his chance to fight a monster like Khabib in the UFC. The Russian is retired and involved in his own Eagle FC promotion and has stated on numerous occasions that he has no plans to return. It is unlikely that would happen unless a real challenge rose up that interested him but other than Charles Oliveira there isn’t anyone he hasn’t beaten or that could possibly put a loss on his 29-0 record. Ferguson was on an incredible win streak at one point during Khabib’s rise and honestly looked like a real threat to claim the title of best in the division. Sadly a bout between the two greats fell apart numerous times and it remains one of the greatest “what if’s” in history. Tony is currently working on putting together a situation where they would at least oppose each other even if it is on a smaller scale.

And probably without throwing leather.

Tony has been lobbying for a coach’s position on a season of The Ultimate Fighter reality show opposite Nurmagomedov. Dana White has come out in support of it and even mentioned that a fight between the two would be ideal. Most fans wouldn’t mind the coaching pairing but our guess is that they don’t want to see Ferguson fight anyone on Khabib’s level. Ferguson is on a four fight skid with two of them coming by way of KO/TKO and the last one was a horrifying front kick knockout from Michael Chandler that left Tony motionless for a while.

Ferguson has kept poking Khabib looking for a response to his request for the coaching gigs. He got one and it was absolutely brutal.

A TUF season with these two would be epic 🔥



(via @TonyFergusonXT, @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/BZbazWTFvx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 10, 2022

We are assuming that means no. The MMA gods still hate us.