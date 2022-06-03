Joe Rogan weighs in on ‘crazy’ Amber Heard trial loss

Most people seem to feel that Amber Heard got some of what she deserved.

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard were involved in a heated defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia with the whole word watching. The trial began on April 11 and mercifully ended on June 1, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife and the evidence pointing to her abusive nature, lying, and unstable mental health was so overwhelming that some of his biggest detractors flipped.

The corporate media has tried repeatedly to gaslight Depp’s win and ignore the facts but the result will stand as it is despite their best efforts.

Even Joe Rogan weighed in about Amber Heard on his podcast (h/t Bjpenn.com):

She’s so crazy! I feel like, I don’t want her to have to pay him money. I really don’t, ’cause I think that lady’s broken. And psychologically, she’s so damaged, she’s so crazy. And I think the real punishment is it’s been exposed to the world how insane she is. Like, she’s insane, she’s a liar.

His sentiments echo the majority of people on social media who were just as stunned at the bulk of evidence against her. What did you think of the verdict?