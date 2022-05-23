Henry Cejudo says Conor McGregor needs Tony Ferguson fight

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight double champ Henry Cejudo has an addiction. An Irish one.

It seems like every week Cejudo is blasting fellow former double champ Conor McGregor on social media. Conor generally lets it go because there are plenty of people calling him out on a weekly basis. McGregor is far from the unstoppable featherweight king he once was buy still a big draw.

After winning the lightweight title, Conor left to box and lose to Floyd Mayweather Jr. This temporary departure vacated the title which was then won by Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor would return to the UFC to face Nurmagomedov in a losing effort. Since that loss the Irishman is 1-2 and in desperate need of a win.

There are plenty of opponents he could choose from like a potential bout with Jorge Masvidal, a trilogy closing fight with Nate Diaz, or McGregor’s desired bout with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. All three would probably be pay per view blockbusters but sadly they aren’t likely to happen.

Cejudo has an opponent in mind that would have been a big money match-up before McGregor vacated the lightweight title. Tony Ferguson was once on a 12 fight win streak and seemed unstoppable. He called out Conor many times over the years but that fight never materialized. Much like McGregor, Ferguson is far from that monster he once was – now riding a four fight losing skid. Maybe that’s why Cejudo thinks that he would be a perfect fit?

Here’s what he said on “The Triple C & Schmo Show.”

I like the Tony Ferguson fight for him. I think that fight is winnable for Conor. He cannot be taking these high-level competitions. He’s gonna get hurt. He’s gonna continue to keep getting hurt. I think, he goes up with Tony and then maybe – of course he’s a cash cow – give him whoever he wants at 55 or 70, but I think he needs to get his feet wet. At least f*cking win, man. Win a damn fight.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo?