Scott Hall, one third of the original NWO passed away and took a piece of all wrestling fans with him. It’s March 16th aka 3:16 aka Steve Austin day and during what looks like a party another NWO member paid tribute to him. Hulk Hogan took what looked like a karaoke microphone and gave an impromptu, somewhat distracted speech about his friend’s death.

Jimmy Hart came in at the end giving us flashbacks to the original Hulkamania era.

t

t

t